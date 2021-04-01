Bolsonaro picks Army chief to ease tensions with military

The appointment of the Brazilian army’s former chief health officer as the new army commander is an effort by President Jair Bolsonaro to heal a rift created by the removal of the top generals of all three military branches. Gen. Paulo Sérgio Nogueira was appointed army chief Wednesday following the hasty departure of the leaders of Brazil’s army, navy and air force. Military and political experts said Thursday the unexpected firings, which some described as a “bomb,” were partly the result of the commanders’ reluctance to serve Bolsonaro’s political interests. But the tapping of Nogueira as army chief was widely seen as an attempt by the president to ease tensions.