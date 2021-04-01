Body of 1 of 2 missing canoers recovered from Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials say the body of one of the two canoers they were searching for on Lake Winnebago has been recovered. Sonar devices used by the sheriff and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources search teams produced an image late Wednesday afternoon that sent divers into the water to investigate. They recovered an adult male matching the description of one of the victims. Sheriff’s officials say the search for the second victim was suspended because the sun had set, the winds were strong and temperatures were below freezing, according to the sheriff’s office. The search for the second man resumes Thursday.