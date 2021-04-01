Biden launches community corps to boost COVID vaccinations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling a coalition of community, religious and celebrity partners to promote COVID-19 shots as it seeks to overcome vaccine hesitancy. The Department of Health and Human Services’ new “We Can Do This” campaign features television and social media ads. But it also relies on a community corps of public health, athletic, faith and other groups to spread the word about the safety and efficacy of the three approved coronavirus vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will meet with the more than 275 inaugural members of the community corps on Thursday to kick off the effort.