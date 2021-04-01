Biden admin lauds talks on readmitting US to Iran nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is welcoming an EU announcement that participants in the Iran nuclear deal will meet this week to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 accord. Friday’s virtual meeting of officials from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran comes as the U.S. is exploring ways to rejoin the deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will to return to the deal if Iran comes back into compliance with it. Thus far, Iran has refused to entertain the offer unless the U.S. rescinds sanctions that Trump imposed.