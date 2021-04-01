Attempted murder charge filed against Jackson Co. man accused of shooting at deputy

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Jackson County man is accused of shooting multiple times at a deputy who was there to arrest him, leading to a 15-hour standoff and a manhunt. Now, he is charged with attempted murder.

Gary G. Hughes, 74, is charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody, threat to a law enforcement officer and felon in possession of a gun.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Jackson County Court:

A deputy showed up at a home in the town of Springfield in Jackson County on March 4 to find Hughes who had a warrant for his arrest.

The deputy went into the home and found Hughes who said he was not going back to jail and told the deputy he would blow him away.

So, the deputy radioed for backup and as he did Hughes stood up and showed a semi-automatic pistol.

He pointed the gun toward the deputy who told him to drop it.

That's when the deputy went to reach for his own gun and as he did Hughes started to shoot. The deputy didn't feel like he was in a position to shoot back so he tried to get away. He said Hughes followed him and kept shooting.

On his way out of the house, the deputy slipped on the floor and accidentally shot his gun into the kitchen floor. He said Hughes kept shooting but the deputy was able to get out of the house.

That led to a 15-hour standoff. When authorities finally went back into the home, Hughes wasn't in there anymore.

After a few days of searching, Hughes was taken into custody.

The maximum sentence for the five charges combined is 131 years. No bail amount has been posted on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website as of publishing.