Amtrak includes Eau Claire in 2035 vision

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Amtrak has announced its vision to add new routes across the country in the next 15 years, and that includes a stop in Eau Claire.

According to an Amtrak news release, Eau Claire could be one of 160 new stops for the passenger rail system. But in order to expand their services, they say they need increased federal funding from Congress. They could receive those funds as part of president Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, which sets aside $80 billion for rail services.



In Eau Claire, Economic Development Manager Aaron White said this could be a boost to the local economy. It could also increase the city's population as more people may choose to live in the Chippewa Valley and use the rail to commute to work in the Twin Cities metro area.

"I think it's an opportunity to show that Eau Claire is a viable option for folks that want to stay close to the metro area but don't want to live in the metro area," White said.

At this time it is unclear how Amtrak's vision will fit in with the recently formed Chippewa-St. Croix Rail Commission that has been working to create a rail service between Eau Claire and the Twin Cities.