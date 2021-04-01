10-year-old found safe a day after taking SUV for a ride

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl is found safe a day after taking the family’s SUV on a trip around the Twin Cities metro following an internet search on how to drive. The girl’s mother called police after discovering her Chevy Equinox, credit cards and daughter were missing from the family home in Fridley Tuesday morning. The young driver was spotted on surveillance cameras in Ramsey and Eden Prairie before police found her at a Walgreens store in Maple Grove Wednesday morning. Police say the girl was unharmed, but the SUV had some scratches and dings.