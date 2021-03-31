World’s first COVID-19 vaccine for animals registered

(CNN) — Russia has registered the world’s first animal vaccine against COVID-19.

Carnivak-Cov was developed by Russia’s federal center for animal health, Russian state media reported Wednesday, stating it is, so far, the world’s first and only product for preventing COVID-19 in animals.

Clinical trials began last October and the research involved dogs, cats, foxes, Arctic foxes, minks and other animals.

Russian scientists say the use of this vaccine can prevent further mutations of the virus.

In May last year, Denmark culled 17 million minks over concerns the animals were spreading a mutated form of coronavirus.

The vaccine will likely go into mass production as early as April.