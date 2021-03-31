Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesian police HQ

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A woman entered Indonesia’s National Police Headquarters and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police. It was the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass which wounded at least 20 people. Television video showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking Wednesday toward the police chief’s office building. She pointed a gun at several police officers before being shot dead.