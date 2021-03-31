Wisconsin lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s ruling on mask mandate

MADISON (WQOW) - News 18 has received statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle after the Supreme Court's ruling overturned the statewide mask mandate.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve worked to keep Wisconsinites healthy and safe, and I’ve trusted the science and public health experts to guide our decision making. Our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over—while we work to get folks vaccinated as quickly as we can, we know wearing a mask saves lives, and we still need Wisconsinites to mask up so we can beat this virus and bounce back from this pandemic.” Gov. Tony Evers (D)

“Earlier today, our state Supreme Court announced their ruling that Governor Evers exceeded his legal authority, and therefore acted unlawfully, when he issued multiple public health emergencies related to COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed with the point I have been making for some time: state law is very clear that any Governor, no matter his intentions or the underlying circumstances, has only 60 days to use emergency powers. After 60 days, only the Legislature has the authority to extend such orders. This has now been confirmed for the second time by the Supreme Court. “Just as I said after our vote earlier this year to overturn the then most recent illegal order, this decision is not about the content of the mandate, but it is about the rule of law. As more people become vaccinated, there are still times when CDC guidelines should be followed. I will continue to follow CDC guidelines when appropriate and in the strongest terms, I urge residents of the 23rd Senate District to do the same. “It is important to note that municipalities and private entities still have the right to set their own rules in response to health emergencies. However, I am confident that the overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites will continue to make the best decisions for themselves and their family’s health, regardless of statewide orders.” Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie)

"The statutes are clear that emergency orders extending past 60 days must be approved the State Legislature. I am glad to see the State Supreme Court stand up for the concept of co-equal branches of government and reaffirm that no one is above the law, including the Governor." Rep. Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer)

“The Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to eliminate the mask mandate will make Wisconsin less safe and more prone to another wave of COVID-19. This ruling was flawed on its merits and wrong in its understanding of the nature of a global pandemic. A public health crisis on the scale of COVID is something that is constantly changing. Ruling that each successive public health emergency was the same as the last is missing the fluid nature of a situation that requires consistent, responsive leadership like Governor Evers has exhibited for the past year. “We have already lost too many lives, over 6,500 of our friends and neighbors, to this virus. It’s sad that Republicans chose to fight COVID-19 in court rather than bringing forward science-based policies to slow the spread. “I will continue wearing my mask. I am asking everyone in Wisconsin to continue wearing your mask in public. While I am deeply disappointed by today's politically motivated decision by the Supreme Court, we can end this pandemic if we continue acting out of compassion and care for others. Wisconsin should be grateful for Governor Evers' commitment to public health and safety throughout this crisis. It is clear his actions saved countless lives.” Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison)

“Today the Wisconsin Supreme Court affirmed that Governor Evers’ issuance of multiple emergency declarations without legislative approval was unlawful. State law says that a state of emergency cannot exceed 60 days unless it is extended by the legislature. Unfortunately, while the law is quite clear, Governor Evers has repeatedly exceeded his authority under the law. Back in February he even went so far as to reissue an emergency declaration (Executive Order #105) just after the legislature repealed his previous declaration (Executive Order #104). “Today’s ruling is a win for the rule of law in our state and shows that no one is above the law, not even the governor of the state of Wisconsin.” Rep. James Edming (R-Glen Flora)

“There are two things this pandemic has taught us, masks work and Republicans don’t. While Governor Evers has worked diligently to protect the health and wellbeing of our communities, Republicans refused to do their job and undermined the Governor’s efforts every step of the way as thousands of Wisconsinites lost their lives to this virus. This Republican backed lawsuit has shown that Republicans will go to any length in their vendetta against the Governor even if it comes at the cost of human life. “We have been in this pandemic for over a year now, and while the vaccination efforts provide a light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot trip at the finish line. The Centers for Disease Control has even stated that it is critical to continue safety measures such as face coverings, social distancing and getting vaccinated as we work closer towards herd immunity. We are so close to beating this and we cannot jeopardize the progress we have worked so hard for. Mask up and get vaccinated, Wisconsin.” Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point)

