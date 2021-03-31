We’ve hit the bottom of the roller coaster

The coldest day of the week is upon us. Our temperatures were cut in half Tuesday and they won't recover until the weekend.

March has been a relatively warm and dry month. Only 6 of the 31 days were below average. Eau Claire was close to it's average rainfall for the month, but 5'' behind on its snowfall. April looks like it will start on the same warmer than average trend that March had.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures stuck 10 to 15 degrees below average. Highs will sit in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Wind speeds continue out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Winds will finally settle down late Wednesday as the cold front moves on and high pressure sinks in.

We'll keep the partly cloudy sky around Wednesday too, with sunshine winning out the rest of the week. Temperatures will start to recover Thursday with highs back in the 40s. By Friday, the 60s will be back and the 70s are not far behind.