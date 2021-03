EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police in Eau Claire are hoping you can recognize a person who broke into a gun shop late last week.

Police say the person broke into General Coin and Gun Exchange at 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.

If you have any information, or think you know who is in the video, you are asked to contact Detective Cory Reeves at 715-839-6280.

Video above from ECPD.