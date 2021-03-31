UK review over sex assault, misogyny among schoolchildren

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government has announced an immediate review into sexual abuse in schools after thousands of schoolchildren shared alleged experiences of sexual assault, harassment and misogyny online. Police said this week they are investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website set up by a young woman for students to anonymously report cases of abuse. More than 10,000 reports have been posted on the “Everyone’s Invited” site, involving more than 100 schools across Britain. The Department of Education said Wednesday the schools regulator will look at safeguarding policies in both state and independent schools and ensure there are systems in place for students to report cases. A new helpline will support potential victims and help them report crimes.