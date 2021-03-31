Twins’ Kenta Maeda ‘never even dreamed of’ opening-day start

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins last year eliminated the doubt about whether he would be a full-time starter. The assignment the Twins handed him to start on opening day gave him just as much of a thrill. He’ll pitch the season opener at Milwaukee on Thursday. Maeda finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2020. He made 11 starts and posted a 2.70 ERA with a .168 opponent batting average. Both marks were by far career bests.