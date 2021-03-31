This chilly weather has not been common so far in 2021

It was a chilly day today. Western Wisconsin woke up to wind chills in the single digits and teens with the coldest wind chills generally between 7 and 9am.

We've warmed up this afternoon just to the low to mid 30s while some spots didn't even get that warm. Wind chills made it feel like the 20s at best from that chilly northwest breeze.

Today was an anomaly this month. While not official, today will likely finish between 5 and 10 degrees below average. The only other day this month to be at least 4 degrees below average was March 1.

In fact, the entire year has been warm. 59% of the 89 days of 2021 have been at least 4 degrees above average, with over half of those being at least 10 degrees warmer than average. If you combine all days that have been near average (plus or minus 3 degrees) and those above average, three quarters of the year to date has been accounted for.

Fifteen of the twenty-one days with below average temps came during that February arctic blast! So, while temps continue to be below average tonight to the teens with wind chills bottoming out in the mid to upper single digits, it's still in the minority this year.

After tonight, temps start to warm. Thankfully, there will be a break from the wind tomorrow for the first day of April along with plenty of sunshine. That should be good enough for highs in the mid 40s which is about five degrees below the average high of 50.

Tomorrow is also opening day for baseball! The Brewers will host the Twins at the newly renamed American Family Field (formerly Miller Park) at 2:10 pm. Temperatures in Milwaukee will be in the mid 30s for the afternoon game, but there will be sun shining through the windows above the first base grandstand. Inside the park, the temperatures will likely be closer to 60 since the roof will be closed.

A southerly breeze returns Friday and highs will push back above average to near 60 with 70s likely starting this weekend and lasting through much of next week.

That comes with some chances for April showers, which have been left in the slight category for now thanks to the lack of forecast consistency with the amount of moisture available that would be needed to produce rain.