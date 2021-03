Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 5:59AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and

dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this

afternoon. Northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of 15 to

20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. The humidity will fall into the 25

to 35 percent range this afternoon and should be lowest over

central and portions of western Wisconsin.

Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid

outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish

and dispose of cigarettes properly.