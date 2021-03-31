Special Weather Statement issued March 31 at 5:59AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and
dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions this
afternoon. Northwest winds will be sustained at speeds of 15 to
20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. The humidity will fall into the 25
to 35 percent range this afternoon and should be lowest over
central and portions of western Wisconsin.
Any fire could quickly spread in these conditions, so avoid
outdoor burning and report any wildfires to local authorities.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish
and dispose of cigarettes properly.