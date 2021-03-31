Spanish student sentenced in Greece over lockdown party

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Spanish exchange student in Greece has been given a suspended sentence and fined for violating lockdown measures and hosting a party with dozens of guests in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The 21-year-old woman was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after neighbors alerted authorities. All 52 guests were fined 300 euros each for violating coronavirus restrictions, while the 21-year-old received a 3,000 euro fine. Greece has been under lockdown-type restrictions since early November to stem a renewed surge of coronavirus infections and deaths. Despite the measures, Greece recorded its highest number of new daily infections since the pandemic began on Tuesday, with 4,340 new cases and 72 deaths. The country’s health care system is under severe strain.