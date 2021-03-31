California office building shooting kills 4, including child

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday has killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect. Police say shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m. Officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police say the victims also included one person who was wounded. Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.