San Diego woman sentenced for nearly $400M Ponzi scheme

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego businesswoman who bilked hundreds of people out of nearly $400 million has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Gina Champion-Cain was sentenced Wednesday. She’s best known for owning a chain of now-closed Patio restaurants but also had clothing and vacation rental businesses. Prosecutors say her seven-year-long Ponzi scheme involved getting people to invest in high-interest loans to businesses seeking California liquor licenses. Authorities say the money actually went to pay off some investors, prop up her businesses and support a luxurious lifestyle. She pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice.