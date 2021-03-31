‘Pothole Patrol’: Gov. Evers tours damaged roads across the state

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Wednesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls to survey roads needing repair while discussing his budget plans for state transportation.

In a tour creatively named "Pothole Patrol," Gov. Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson visited three Wisconsin cities, calling on residents to continue supporting local municipalities and the work they do for our roads.

"It's that time of year [to fix potholes] and it's also a good time to remind people to support our municipalities through the state level, to make sure they have the resources they need to fill potholes and take care of their roads," Evers said.

Discussing Gov. Evers' Badger Bounceback budget investments for local roads and highways, Secretary Thompson stressed the importance of safe transportation across the state.

"For our locals, proposing another $75 million pot of money for a multi-level supplement program that Chippewa County and Eau Claire County and other counties can apply for as well as municipalities," Thompson said. "So, we think that if this can stay in this budget process, it won't get us all the way there, but it'll make a big difference in continuing to get our roads back to the shape they need to be in."

Those roads especially need help here in western Wisconsin.

"We chose this part of the state in particular because the weather is a little more difficult up north, with the freezing and the frost is much more severe in northern Wisconsin than it is in southern Wisconsin, so the potholes are worse," Evers said.



After visiting Chippewa Falls, Evers and Thompson headed to Wausau and then Appleton.