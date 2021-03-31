Positive Avenues to have new location, service model and name

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many changes are coming to Positive Avenues in Eau Claire, including a new location, a new service model and a new name.

Starting April 1, Positive Avenues will be operating out of the existing Sojourner House building on 618 S. Barstow Street.

For the last several months, they were located at the old Hansen's IGA building and Hobbs Ice Arena before that.

Officials said in their 20+ years of operation, they were more of a drop-in center where people came to socialize. And now, they're changing to a service-delivery model where folks can get one-on-one help.

Officials also want to emphasize this is a community effort to bring multiple resources in one place, like staff from Bolton Refuge House, Workforce Development, housing programs, and CCF Bank for financial education.

"People experiencing homelessness are very diverse. We have found that being able to provide them individualized services, we're able to help them become more self-sufficient. We're able to help them become independent and help them reach their goals," said Stephanie Pritchard, western regional director for community-based services at Lutheran Social Services.

Services are geared towards those experiencing homelessness, those close to being homeless and people experiencing mental health challenges.

Positive Avenues will reveal a new name on April 14 through Facebook live.

If you'd like to vote for a new name and tagline for the program, click/tap here and scroll down to "Vote Now."

Sojourner House will also be moving back to its downtown location on April 5 and will share the space with Positive Avenues.