Pandemic causes shift in home buyer preferences

(WQOW) - What do you look for when buying a home? Well, a new study shows the pandemic has impacted what a typical buyer wants in their home and community.

After surveying roughly 3,200 recent and prospective homebuyers in the summer of 2020 in the U.S., the National Association of Home Builders found that 25% of people felt the health crisis impacted their housing preferences.

Prior to COVID-19, 26% of buyers would have preferred to buy a suburban home. Now, about 30% do.

The study also found that one out of five buyers now want larger homes as a result of the pandemic, especially if the family has at least one teleworker or virtual student.

"With students, children, working out of home and parents, it gets to be a congestion of space. And so more people looking for homes are looking for those bigger areas so that the office is going to become a permanent part of their home," said Patrick Smith, 1st vice president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

Buyers also want a median of 2,022 square feet of finished space, an 8% increase from the 1,877 square feet they currently have.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association also noted that more people from the Twin Cities appear to be moving to western Wisconsin for a suburban or rural lifestyle.