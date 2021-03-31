North’s Westom first Husky diver to make state in 15 years

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's been fifteen years since the Huskies sent a diver to state, but junior Veronica Westom will represent North High School in Waukesha next week.

Westom earned a trip to state with a score of 317 at Tuesday's sectional meet, which was the benchmark for divers to qualify.

The junior has overcome adversity on the board after struggling to find her footing in the first two meets of 2021, on top of COVID protocols shifting the team to the alternate fall season.

Her reward will be next week, where she wants to enjoy the moment regardless of the outcome.

"I'm just going to do the best I can," Westom said. "My goal is really just don't fail a dive, to me that's winning. Just being able to do my dives, that's all I can ask for because what the other girls do, I can't do anything about, so if they do better than me, good for them."

Huskies head coach Katie Albin says Westom has been the heart and soul of the team the last three years, and it's only right that she's the one to end the drought.

"For her to be the one to qualify to go to state after so many years of not sending anyone is very fitting, and she deserves it," Albin said.

"It's very nerve wracking being the first person to go in 15 years," Westom said. "I'm excited that it's me, but I don't want to let my team down. But I know that they'll be cheering for me no matter what happens."

Memorial will also send three divers to state. Maddy Weber, Emily Herman, and Teagan Marum all posted qualifying diving scores.

The state meet is Tuesday at Waukesha South Natatorium, which is set to begin at 12:30.