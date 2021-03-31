North, Memorial ready to return to Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The boys are back at Carson Park.

North High School and Memorial High School will play their first home football games of the WIAA alternate fall season Thursday in a doubleheader.

The Huskies (0-1) will host Stoughton High School (0-1) at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Old Abes' battle against Superior High School (1-0) at 7:30 p.m.

"I just can't wait to go out there," North lineman Jackson Koller said.

"There will be a lot of adrenaline going for all of our players and our coaches," Memorial head coach Mike Sinz said.

The Old Abes (0-1) will be without 16 players due to spring break at school. Sinz said a few of them are starters.

Memorial will need to bring its best game against Superior, a well-coached team that plays a physical style of football.

"If we want to be able to play with them, we need to play physical and play consistent football. Last week we did not do that," Sinz said.

North 'shook the rust off' in the first half against the Spartans last Friday, then held Superior off the scoreboard in the second half. The Huskies hope to bring that level of physicality to the first series Thursday.