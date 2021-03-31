New COVID-19 testing site open in Chippewa County as variant cases rise

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - If you need a COVID-19 test in Chippewa County, a new National Guard community testing site has opened at the Lafayette Town Hall in response to the growing number of variants being found in the Badger State.

According to Chippewa County Public Health, the county has now reported four cases of the UK coronavirus variant. Throughout Wisconsin, 78 cases of that variant have been identified, while there have been two cases of the South African variant and one case of the Brazilian variant. Public Health Director Angela Weidemen said as cases of these variants rise, getting people tested for the virus is a priority.

The testing clinic in Lafayette will run every Wednesday until April 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.



Preregistration is not required, but if you would like to preregister, click or tap here.