Mexico finds 4-year-old Honduran boy near US border alone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities say they found a 4-year-old Honduran boy apparently traveling alone in an area near the Rio Grande. The National Immigration Institute said Wednesday that a helicopter detected a group of seven children and three women hiding bushes near the river, known in Mexico as the Rio Bravo. The three women were travelling with their seven children, but the boy was not related to any of then and was apparently unaccompanied. He was placed in the custody of Mexican child welfare officials. The institute said that between Jan. 1 and March 25, 4,440 underage migrants had been found in Mexico.