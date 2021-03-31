Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet’s cockpit voice recorder

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s transport minister says navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January with 62 people on board. Budi Karya Sumadi said Wednesday that divers retrieved the cockpit recorder Tuesday evening near where the flight data recorder was recovered three days after the accident. The contents of the recorder were not immediately available. If the voice recorder is undamaged, it could tell investigators what the pilots were doing — or failing to do — to regain control of the plane during its brief, erratic final flight.