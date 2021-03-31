Imprisoned Palestinian leader’s entry shakes up planned vote

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel has submitted an independent list of candidates to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The move deals a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas. The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas’ Fatah party in the election and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group. The election is scheduled for May. Barghouti is a popular figure in the Fatah movement, and opinion polls have suggested that the vote between the two factions will be split.