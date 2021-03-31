ICC judges to rule on Ivory Coast president’s acquittal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court judges are ruling on the appeal by prosecutors against the acquittal of Ivory Coast’s former president on charges of involvement in deadly violence that erupted after 2010 elections. Laurent Gbagbo and a former youth minister were acquitted in 2019 of responsibility for crimes including murder, rape and persecution following the disputed election. Judges said that prosecutors failed to prove their case and halted the trial before defense lawyers had even presented any evidence. Prosecutors have asked appeals judges to overturn that decision and declare a mistrial. More than 3,000 people were killed after Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by his rival and current Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara.