Human remains found 40+ years ago in Jackson Co. identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Human remains found more than 42 years ago in Jackson County have been identified thanks to the DNA Doe Project.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, human remains were founded in the county forest by loggers on Aug. 15, 1978, about 100 yards south of Keys Road in the town of Knapp.

Now, the remains have been identified as Dennis R. McConn, who was 29 at the time. He was missing from Kenosha.

Police believe he was murdered.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is now asking for your help. If you have any information about why McConn would have been in Jackson County, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers line at 800-228-3203 Ext. 199.