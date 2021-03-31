H&M swings to loss, affirms commitment to China market

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz AB reported an expected loss in the first quarter due to the pandemic. The Swedish company said separately said it is committed to remain in the China market despite facing a boycott there because of its views of alleged use of forced labor to produce cotton in the country’s western region of Xinjiang. The world’s second biggest fashion retailer known for the H&M brand, said Wednesday that it swung to a net loss of 1.07 billion Swedish kronor ($122 million) in the December to February period compared with a profit of 1.93 billion a year earlier. The company said the pandemic led to the temporary closure of up to 1,800 stores during the quarter.