Final Four set, a question left: Can anybody beat Gonzaga?

Gonzaga is so easy on the eyes when attacking that it’s easy to overlook how fast they got the ball back. So when someone asked coach Mark Few about their defense before an Elite Eight matchup against USC, he jumped at the chance. Few lauded their “off-the-chart performances” and “terrific halves” in the less-glamorous side of the game. A day later, his defense dropped an anvil on the Trojans to make the Final Four. Michigan, the bracket’s other No. 1 seed, played decent defense against everyone in a UCLA jersey, except Johnny Juzang, and man, did he make them pay.