EXPLAINER: Video dominates trial in George Floyd’s death

CHICAGO (AP) — Video continues to dominate the early days of testimony in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. And it’s not just the widely seen bystander video that set off nationwide protests last year. Many previously unseen videos — some from surveillance cameras and some from other bystanders — are being played for the jury and anyone watching the livestreamed proceedings. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, who was Black. Defense attorneys say they will show video featuring Floyd swallowing drugs and police body camera footage that shows Floyd resisting arrest.