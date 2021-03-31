EC Co. Communicable Disease Task Force discusses health ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Communicable Disease Taskforce continues to work on an ordinance to ensure the city and county are prepared for future disease outbreaks well beyond the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the task force met to discuss issuing a local health ordinance that would outline the process for the city-county health department to issue local health orders.



The task force is exploring the balance between protecting public health, individual liberty and business and economic interest, a balance that was hotly debated when the city council and county board took up, and ultimately postponed, action on such a health ordinance last fall.

"It's very hard for us to grapple with these issues without having our heads go towards COVID-19, because we're still in the middle of it," said task force facilitator Dan Stier. "Nonetheless, we have to envision the possibility that there may be another pandemic."

The task force will continue to work through these issues and more at its next meeting on April 21.