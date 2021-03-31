Eau Claire mask mandate now in effect

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A statewide mask mandate was shot down once again by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday which means a mandate in the city and county of Eau Claire goes into effect.

Both the city council and county court passed mask mandates back in February.

More: City council passes mask mandate

More: County board passes mask mandate

The ordinance language says it only takes effect if the statewide mask mandate ends either by expiring, being voted out by the Legislature or by being struck down by a court.

The Supreme Court struck down the statewide order on Wednesday.

The health department confirmed with News 18 the order goes into effect immediately. It is slated to go until June 30.

According to a news release from the city of Eau Claire, "the ordinances require any person who is age five or older, and who is located indoors or in an enclosed space, other than a private residence, to wear a face covering. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings, including outdoors when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing. These ordinances also require buildings with public access in the city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County to post a notice that face coverings are required. These ordinances remain in effect until June 30, 2021 unless otherwise modified by the city council or the county board. Businesses that have already posted a notice requiring a face covering do not need to post an additional notice to be in compliance with these ordinances."