Dayton Air Show back this year, but only tailgate-style

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Dayton Air Show will go forward in July but with reduced attendance and with guests in cars, watching drive-in style. The Dayton Daily News reports that organizers said Wednesday that the state’s current pandemic restrictions on large gatherings meant the show could not return to its previous format. Organizers expect to accommodate 4,000 cars a day. There will be no aircraft on the ground this year. Instead, guests will be able to park their cars and view the show tailgate-style. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the 47th anniversary of the annual event. Last year’s air show was canceled because of the pandemic.