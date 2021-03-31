Court orders Belgium to reframe virus restrictions as laws

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Brussels court has ordered the Belgian state to lift all coronavirus measures within 30 days or to frame them properly as law. The ruling issued Wednesday came in a lawsuit brought by a nonprofit organization which has repeatedly called on the government to stop using ministerial decrees to implement infection-prevention measures without lawmakers’ consent. Belgium has a night-time curfew, a ban on non-essential international travel and other restrictions in place to control infections. The court said the Belgian state would have to pay fines of 5,000 euros per day if it doesn’t abide by the ruling. The government has been working on a so-called pandemic law that will be presented to lawmakers.