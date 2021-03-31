Chippewa County Public Health Dept. updates vaccine website, adds standby lists

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Public Health Department has updated its vaccine appointment website, making it easier to sign up for a vaccine through its clinics.

Public Health Director Angela Weideman said they have added tabs on their website for specific dates they are holding vaccination clinics. At these clinics, they'll be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for those 18 and older.



There is also an option to be put on a stand-by list. If an appointment gets canceled or they otherwise have extra doses, people on that standby list will be contacted to come in.



Their website also has a Johnson & Johnson interest list. While the Chippewa County Public Health Department does not currently have any Johnson & Johnson vaccine to give out, Weideman said if you are on the interest list for that vaccine, you will be contacted when and if doses become available.

"Currently, Wisconsin leads in the nation in being one of the most efficient vaccinators for getting available shots in the arms of its residents," Weideman said. "Thank you to everyone who is helping get vaccine and supporting vaccine clinics."



To view this Chippewa County Public Health Department vaccination clinic website, click or tap here. These vaccines are administered at the public health office in the Chippewa County Courthouse.