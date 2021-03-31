Brazil’s government celebrates military coup anniversary

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government is celebrating the 57th anniversary of a military coup that led to hundreds of killings and thousands of people being tortured in a 21 year-long dictatorship. The vice president, the defense minister and one of the sons of President Jair Bolsonaro openly celebrated on Wednesday what they call the 1964 movement. The president has sought to steer the public conversation to his nostalgia for the 1964-1985 dictatorship as saving the country from communism and divert attention away from a COVID-19 pandemic that has left 320,000 dead as well as from this week’s major Cabinet shake-up.