Biden administration quietly ramping up aid to Palestinians

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is quietly ramping up assistance to the Palestinians after former President Donald Trump cut off nearly all such aid. Since taking office the administration has allocated nearly $100 million for the Palestinians, only a small portion of which has been publicized. The administration announced last Thursday that it was giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. A day later, with no public announcement, it notified Congress it intends to give the Palestinians $75 million for economic support. The plan is likely to raise concerns among lawmakers who supported the Trump policy and fear the funding may indirectly support anti-Israel activity.