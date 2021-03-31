Belgians breach virus rules as warm weather draws crowds

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has an extra unexpected hurdle to overcome in its fight against the coronavirus: a bout of gorgeous weather. Temperatures in Belgium have never been so high so early in the year — reaching 24.5 degrees Celsius (76 Fahrenheit) — and the warm weather is bringing thousands of people to coastal beaches and parks amid a worrying surge of COVID-19 cases. The good weather was expected to continue until Friday and the start of the Easter weekend. Good news for 11.5 million Belgians craving sun after a gloomy winter, but a real worry for the government struggling to deal with a third wave of infections.