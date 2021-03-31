Attack by Myanmar’s Kachin minority signals deepening crisis

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Reports say ethnic Kachin guerrillas have attacked a police outpost in northern Myanmar in the latest indication of the deepening involvement of ethnic minority armed forces in opposition to the junta that seized power two months ago. The action follows conflict in eastern Myanmar, where weekend airstrikes drove thousands of ethnic Karen across the border into Thailand. Thai leaders say the last of that group are preparing to return. Leaders of the protest movement against the military takeover in Myanmar have been seeking an alliance with ethnic minorities’ armed groups to boost pressure on the junta. More than a dozen of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities have been seeking greater autonomy for decades, going through cycles of armed conflict and uneasy ceasefires.