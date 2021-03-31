As tensions ease, Pakistan allows partial trade with India

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s finance minister says his country is lifting a two-year ban on the import of sugar and cotton from nuclear-rival neighboring India. It’s a major move aimed at reviving trade ties with New Delhi amid easing of tensions. The development comes days after Pakistan and India exchanged peace overtures, saying they wanted peaceful ties with each other. Pakistan suspended trade with India in 2019 after New Delhi stripped the Indian-controlled section of the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir of its statehood and special constitutional status. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.