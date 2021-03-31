AP interview: EPA head committed to ‘scientific integrity’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps to restore what he calls “scientific integrity” at the EPA. And one way Michael Regan is trying to do that is by reversing Trump administration actions that sidelined many academic scientists as advisers in favor of industry figures. Regan says in an Associated Press interview that the “reset” of two advisory panels will return the EPA to its time-honored practice of relying on advice from a balanced group of experts. Regan says “scientific integrity is a foundational value for EPA.” And he says he’s is committed “to ensuring that every single decision we make meets rigorous scientific standards.’’