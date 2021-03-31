1 of Biden’s pooches drops doggie doo in White House hallway

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s dogs has left some poop in a White House hallway. Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the brown stuff Wednesday as they waited just inside the mansion to be taken to the first lady’s motorcade. It’s unclear which pooch — Major or Champ — dropped the poo. This week, the younger of Biden’s two German shepherds, Major, was involved in his second biting incident in March. The first lady’s spokesperson says Major “nipped someone while on a walk” Monday and the person was treated and returned to work without injury. The dogs recently spent time back home in Delaware, where Major received training.