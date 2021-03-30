You Ask, We Answer: Is the city going to improve traffic on Gateway Drive with Kwik Trip coming?

EAU CLAIRE - (WQOW) In Tuesday's edition of "You Ask, We Answer," Ellen asked if the city of Eau Claire will be doing something to improve traffic along Gateway Drive now that a new Kwik Trip is being built there.

According to Leah Ness, Eau Claire's assistant city engineer, the city asked Kwik Trip to do a traffic impact analysis in order to see how the new gas station would affect the traffic flow of the area.

The city expects about 330 to 400 additional vehicles driving through during peak hours.

"Gateway Drive, in 2014, saw about 10,000 vehicles per day, so that's pretty substantial. On County Trunk Highway AA, Prill Road, that showed in 2017 we had 20,700 vehicles per day, approximately, " Ness said.

Although there are a lot of cars coming through the area every day, Ness said the city doesn't expect to need any additional road construction to accommodate the gas station's customers.

If you have a question you want answered, you can ask it here, or fill out the form below.