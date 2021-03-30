Vikings re-sign left guard Dakota Dozier

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed left guard Dakota Dozier. The move retains a starter from last season to compete again for a job that’s been in flux for years. Dozier was the sixth starter at left guard in six seasons for the Vikings. He played his first five years in the NFL for the New York Jets. This is his third season with Minnesota. He was in the lineup for all 16 games in 2020, but he was one of the lowest-graded guards in the league by most independent analysts.