EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday's women's lacrosse game between UW-Eau Claire and Hamline University has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Blugolds athletics department said in a release the contest will be rescheduled for a later date to be determined.

UW-Eau Claire (3-2) will continue it's first season on April 15 with a game against Concordia Wisconsin.