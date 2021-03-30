UW-Eau Claire students to vote on Sonnentag fee referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Even though the proposed Sonnentag Event and Recreation Center in Eau Claire is still several years away from completion, current UW-Eau Claire students have an important vote coming up to finalize how much money future students will have to pay for it.

The UWEC Student Senate passed a referendum Monday that would require students to pay a fee of no more than $90 per semester to pay for use and upkeep of the complex.



The student body at large will cast their votes on that referendum between April 12 and 14.

"I've been working on this for about three years now, so it's really exciting to see that it's finally going in front of our student body," said Anna Ziebell, student body president.

Ziebell said while there will be many benefits to the Sonnentag Complex, one of the most important roles it will fill for UWEC is as a replacement for the aging Zorn Arena. The arena is currently western Wisconsin's largest indoor arena, but only has a capacity of roughly 3,400 people, rendering it unable to hold large events. It also lacks air conditioning and is not entirely ADA accessible.

The fee would not go into effect until the complex is completed, meaning most of the students voting would never see the fee themselves, and wouldn't have to pay for something they can't use. Ziebell believes this will encourage students to vote yes, emphasizing the student fee is the cheapest and easiest way to ensure the complex can properly serve the university.





