UN takes no action on latest North Korea missile tests

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has taken no action after a brief meeting on North Korea’s latest ballistic missile tests. They were the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and violated U.N. sanctions. Council diplomats said all 15 members encouraged dialogue and negotiations on North Korea’s nuclear program at Tuesday’s closed meeting but disagreed on the need for a statement. U.N. diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private, said Russia and China both mentioned their proposed December 2019 resolution which would terminate sanctions on North Korean exports such as textiles, seafood and statues.